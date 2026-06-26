America's 250th
Where to celebrate the 4th of July throughout the Houston area in 2026
As the country gets ready for its semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, celebrations of freedom are ringing out from coast to coast. Here’s where Houstonians can gather for fireworks and other July 4 festivities.
Friday, July 3
Houston Symphony: Star-Spangled Salute
This annual concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is free for everyone, a selection of familiar, patriotic songs and classical selections to celebrate the holiday. 8pm.
Music, Freedom, and Fireworks
Start the evening with a free performance by the Montgomery Jazz Connection at the Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe, then watch the skies over the lake come alive in a star-spangled spectacular fireworks finale. The performance begins at 8 pm. Seating is limited. Reserve tickets online.
Saturday, July 4
Freedom Over Texas
Country sensation Keith Urban headlines Houston’s annual July 4 bash, which returns to Eleanor Tinsley Park. Los Lonely Boys and Collective Soul open. Expect activities, installations, and entertainment for all ages with themed areas like Fútbol Park, Liberty Park, the Kids Zone, Budweiser Zone, and Dr. Pepper’s Flavor Zone. It’s all capped off with a “Texas-sized” fireworks display. This year’s event will donate a portion of the entrance fee ($15) to the Houston Food Bank. 3pm
Baytown 4th of July Celebration
This free celebration in Bicentennial Park features a performance by the Eli Young band, with DJs and other music acts. Attendees can look forward to children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and fireworks display at the end of the evening. 4 pm.
Bellaire Celebration of Independence Parade & Festival
Begin America’s birthday with a parade kicking off from Loftin Park at 9 am. That’s followed by a festival, held from 9:30 am-12 pm, with music, food, and other family fun.
Bubbles and Fireworks
Set sail from Allen’s Landing on this pontoon boat cruise offered by the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. Floating along the bayou offers a sensational view of fireworks over downtown, complete with bubbly, wine, beer, and light bites. The cost is $150 per person. Space is limited and children under 4 are not allowed on the craft. Reserve online.
CityCentre Fourth of July Concert
Breakfast at Tiffany’s provides the music for this fun-filled afternoon that also includes face painting, balloon art, an appearance by Supergirl, arts and crafts, and refreshments for purchase. The event is free and takes place from 11 am to 3 pm.
Fireworks at Home Run Dugout
Katy’s Home Run Dugout hosts this birthday bash for the country’s 250th, with food, games, and a fireworks show at 8:30 pm. Reserved tables start at $90.
Fourth of July at Bayou Bend
An afternoon of family-friendly activities to mark America’s 250th are planned, including costumed interpreters, performances by Brave Little Company theater, storytelling, and a signing of the Declaration of Independence. 1-5 pm. Admission is free.
Fourth of July at Post Houston
A full day of festivities begins with the popular coffee and cars car show, and a kid-friendly America 250 foam party on the Skylawn. The band Rapture offers pop hits and party anthems beginning at 7 pm. Attendees will enjoy first-rate views of the Freedom Over Texas fireworks show. Tickets are free but those wishing to attend must reserve a spot online in advance.
Friendswood July 4th Celebration
A parade on Friendswood Drive is slated for 10 am. Later in the afternoon, a festival in Centennial Park will offer rides, games, music, and entertainment. Fireworks close the night at 9:15 pm.
Houston Symphony: Star-Spangled Salute
A beloved July 4 tradition, the Symphony’s free concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park has a playlist that includes American standards like “America the Beautiful,” along with a selection of military hymns, John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” and the 1812 Overture, followed by a grand finale fireworks display. The concert begins at 8:30 pm.
Jersey Village
This patriotic celebration features an evening full of family fun, starting at 6 pm. A vibrant parade, a variety of food trucks, and a live concert featuring rotating performers highlight the fun, with a spectacular fireworks show finale.
La Porte 4th of July in Five Points
The annual 4th of July celebration teams up with Main Street Trade Days for a celebration that includes a parade down Broadway, a free hot dog lunch, an Americana car show, live music, and fireworks at the Seabreeze Park Pier. All festivities are free. The fun starts at 10 am.
Liberty & Lux
The new Forme luxury high rise in the Museum District and Lucille’s 1913 Community Kitchen host a fundraiser for Street Art for Mankind. The exclusive event starts at 6 pm and has an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and poolside entertainment, and sweeping views of the fireworks display at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Tickets are $125.
Kemah Boardwalk July 4th Celebration
Get into the USA spirit with a stilt-walking Uncle Sam strolling the entertainment zone starting at 12:30 pm, followed by DJs, balloon artists, and kids’ crafts. Live music begins at 2 pm, and fireworks cap off the festivities at 9:30 pm. A Boardwalk boat cruise sets sail at 9 pm. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance.
Missouri City Fourth Fest
Celebrate 250 years of freedom in the space behind the Houston Community College - Southwest College campus with this free party featuring live music, food trucks, a drone show, and fireworks finale. The fun begins at 6 pm.
Pasadena 4th Fest
Pasadena's party at the Pasadena Fairgrounds starts at 2 pm and features a day of live music, a car show, a Kids' Zone, food trucks, and a fireworks finale. Admission is free.
Pearland Celebration of Freedom
Bring the whole family out to Independence Park, beginning at 6 pm for an evening of live music from The Diamond West Band, photo ops, strolling entertainment, food trucks, a craft market, and other fun for all ages. The evening finishes with an 18-minute fireworks display. It’s free to attend.
Seabrook Fourth of July Parade
The parade honoring America’s 250th birthday begins at the Miramar Shopping Center and ends at Rex L. Meador Park. Kids can decorate bikes, scooters, wagons, and other non-motorized vehicles for a special children’s parade, which follows Uncle Sam on the hayride down to the Meador Park Pavilion. After the parade is a host of Fourth of July-themed fun, including a bounce house, hayrides, hotdogs, and entertainment. Festivities begin at 9:30 am.
Sugar Land Red, White, and Boom
Returning to Constellation Field is this epic celebration with music, food, vendors, inflatables on the field, and a grand fireworks finale. The event is from 6-10 pm. Admission prices start at $14. Reserve online.
Stars Over CityPlace
Food vendors, photo ops, and interactive entertainment set the stage for this birthday bash celebrating our country’s 250th. The evening concludes with a drone show at 9:15 pm.
Swim-up Soccer Party
Purchase day passes – or book an overnight stay – at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe and relax in the pool as all the FIFA World Cup action plays on a giant screen. Attendees can order drinks and food in a festive atmosphere. Day passes start at $69.
Thompson Houston 4th of July VIP Package
Book a two-night stay in the penthouse at the downtown luxury hotel and enjoy sweeping skyline views from a private terrace, a 90-minute couples’ massage, luxury roundtrip airport transfers, a five-course dinner paired with champagne, and premiere private seats for viewing the Freedom Over Texas fireworks display. The package is $25,000. Book online.
Tomball July 4th Celebration and Street Fest
Start the evening with a showing of National Treasure at 6:30 pm. A special Armed Forces medley tribute and sing-along to patriotic tunes recognizes veterans and active duty military at 7:00 pm., followed by live music with Willow Creek Junction at 7:30 pm. The evening will conclude with a giant aerial fireworks display starting around 9:15 pm. Expect food vendors, family-friendly activities, a cool zone, and a craft market.
The Woodlands
The 50th Annual South County 4th of July Parade winds through The Woodlands Town Center and Market Street, featuring fire engines, military units, and marching bands (9 am). Red, White, and Pool activities are planned from 10 am to 6 pm in township pools (fees vary).
The Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza kicks off at 6 pm with food, live entertainment, and family fun at multiple locations throughout The Woodlands. A fireworks and drone show ends the day at 9:25 in Northshore Park. All other fireworks will start at 9:30 pm for visibility at Town Green, Waterway Square, Hughes Landing, and Rob Fleming parks.
Valley Ranch 4th Fest
Joey Green, the Texan who captured hearts on season 15 of The Voice takes the stage at this patriotic, fun-filled celebration. Kids will love the Little Patriots Play Zone, and activities also include a hot dog eating contest, boutique shopping from dozens of Texas-based small businesses, the Red, White & Brews cash bar, and a variety of food trucks serving delicious fare. It’s all capped off with Montgomery County’s largest fireworks display in Montgomery County. The fun starts at 6 pm and admission is free.