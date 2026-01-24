This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston BBQ joint's new retro location sizzles in our top 5 stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a barbecue opening, a ramen closing, and this year's James Beard semifinalists. Read on for our five most popular CultureMap stories.
1. Michelin-rated Houston barbecue joint fires up retro-inspired second location. The neon sign in front of the new location of Pinkerton’s Barbecue tells diners almost everything they need to know about the restaurant, which opened to the public January 20.
2. 12 Houston restaurants score James Beard Award semifinalist nominations. Houston is well represented on the list of semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards. Overall, Houston received eight nominations in national categories and four nominations for Best Chef: Texas.
3. Ramen joint that served super hot broth will shutter after only 18 months. A Heights-adjacent ramen shop is serving its final bowl of soup. Kazzan Ramen & Bar will close this Saturday, January 24.
4. Lively new seafood restaurant rides into prime Houston location. An Arizona-based seafood restaurant has set its sights on Houston. Buck & Rider is the latest addition to Central Park Post Oak, a 17-acre mixed-use development in the Galleria area.
Buck & Rider's Scottsdale location offers a preview of the Houston interior. Photo by Kevin Brost, courtesy of Hi Noon Hospitality
5. Acclaimed Austin duo dish on their wine-obsessed neighborhood restaurant. On this episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel and beverage director Arjav Ezekiel join CultureMap Houston editor Eric Sandler to discuss their Austin restaurant Birdie’s.