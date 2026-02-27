Fur-Ever Valentines
Nearly 100 pets find forever love at Houston SPCA Valentine's event
Love was in the air at the annual Houston SPCA Valentine’s Weekend Pet Adoption Event, where 98 dogs and cats found families to call their own.
People who came searching for committed and loyal relationships found it, as the Houston SPCA invited the community to open their hearts and homes to pets in need. In celebration of the holiday, all adult dogs and cats were made available through a special $14 adoption package. Each adoption also included a red rose for the adopter and a Houston SPCA pet bandana for their new companion, marking the occasion in festive style.
The $14 adoption package included a health exam, microchip, spay or neuter surgery, most current vaccinations, a sample bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition pet food, and a complimentary post-adoption exam at VCA Animal Hospital.
Regular adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Houston SPCA typically ranged from $25 to $55, making the Valentine’s weekend promotion an especially accessible opportunity for prospective pet parents.
The event highlighted the many benefits of pet adoption:
- Pet ownership has been shown to help boost heart health by lowering blood pressure and encouraging physical activity, reducing the risk of heart disease.
- Spending time with pets can reduce stress by lowering stress hormones and increasing feelings of calm and happiness.
- Daily walks and playtime also encourage consistent movement and healthier routines, supporting both physical and emotional well-being.
Adoption counselors were available throughout the weekend to help families and individuals find the right match based on lifestyle and compatibility. Guidance was offered to ensure that each adopter felt prepared and confident in welcoming a new pet into the home.
The Valentine’s Weekend Pet Adoption Event was held Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, from 11 am to 6 pm, at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center, 7007 Old Katy Rd. Available pets were featured online at HoustonSPCA.org, allowing potential adopters to preview animals ahead of their visit.
Gabby shows off her Valentine's bandana. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
By the end of the weekend, 98 animals had found new, forever homes.
Through no fault of their own, some dogs had waited longer than others to meet their perfect match. During the Valentine’s event, the four longest-staying dogs were adopted, bringing especially heartwarming outcomes to the celebration. Collectively, their 442 days of waiting proved worth it as they began new chapters with loving families.
Leo, who spent 163 days in Houston SPCA’s care, was adopted. Bryant found a home after 118 days. Buddy, who had waited 96 days, also left with a new family. And Elphaba, after 65 days, completed the group of long-term residents who found lasting companionship that weekend.
The Valentine’s event ultimately delivered what it promised: dozens of new beginnings with lots of love.
You, too, can find true love at the Houston SPCA Adoption Center, located at 7007 Old Katy Rd., Houston TX 77024.