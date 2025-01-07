classic montrose vibes
Vibrant Houston street market steps up with live music and more vendors
The intersection of Westheimer and Montrose has long been one of Houston's most dynamic corners. Thanks to Montrose Live and property owner Skanska, the 3-acre space on the southwest side is expanding its open-air market with new shipping container pop-ups, live music, and more.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to utilize this land as a place where local entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives can thrive, while cultivating an experience that will be carried forward into future projects at other advantageous sites leading up to the start of construction,” says creator and operator Jessica Ivins.
The shopping center on the corner was razed on 2021, ending the long tenancy of staples like Spec's and Half Price Books. Although Skanska has long term plans to build a mixed-use development on the site, it is currently home to various food trucks, sellers, and events thanks to Montrose Live. In 2025, they plan some major improvements.
First on the list is the expansion of their Container Galleries. These are pop-up spaces for local artists and vendors set up in shipping containers. Montrose Live started the program in November with floral design studio Sunbi Studio and Trusted Kicks, a resale shop that had previously operated on another block of Westheimer. Plans for new tenants include a coffee shop, record store, bookstore, farm stand, artist spaces, and a information booth where visitors can learn about upcoming plans and opportunities.
Weekends at the intersection feature the Montrose Live House Band, as well as other local acts. The open-air market continues to feature a variety of excellent food trucks, including HoustatlantaVegan, Yummy’s Hot Chicken, and Just Smash, with plans to add more as the year continues. It remains one of the best places in the city to find a new food truck to sample on a weekly basis.
From noon to 6 pm every Saturday and Sunday, Montrose Live has a a four-tent shop collective offering eco-friendly upcycled goods, art, food, and other products based around the idea of environmental sustainability. Tent collective companies Real Good Real Goods, The Landfill, Authenticated, and No Passport Needed form the backbone of Montrose Live with their wide and extremely Houstoncentric selection.
“The collectives at Montrose Live were created to support businesses and creators who are passionate about delivering authentic and intentionally crafted offerings to their customers. By providing a platform where they can grow and connect with the community, we’re helping them thrive while offering visitors something truly unique," Ivins says.
Over the past decade, the area around Montrose and Westheimer has undergone significant redevelopment, with high-rises and luxurious eateries popping up. Last year, developer Radom Capital announced a new plan for the property that includes the historic Tower Theater and adjacent buildings at 1111 Westheimer. Montrose Live taps into the old school vibe of the Westheimer Street Festival days, albeit with a millennial twist. The new year looks very strong for the open-air market.