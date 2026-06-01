tapping into safety
Bike trail connecting EaDo and Third Ward shines with new lights
The Columbia Tap Trail is getting safer and brighter. The Greater Southeast Management District and the East Downtown Management District announced on Monday that Phase 1 of their Columbia Tap Trail Comprehensive Improvement Initiative had begun, which will install 50 solar powered lights along the trail before the start of the FIFA 2026 World Cup with more to come later.
"The Columbia Tap Trail is more than a bike path. It is a vital artery connecting communities that have shaped Houston's history," said Brian Smith, board chair of the Greater Southeast Management District. "This project demonstrates what's possible when districts, city officials, and federal partners work together to create safer, more accessible public spaces. This $7.5 million investment isn't just about lighting. It's about building a trail that serves our neighborhoods for generations. With the world's eyes on Houston this summer, we're proud to showcase infrastructure that will serve our community long after the final whistle."
When completed later this fall, Phase 1 will have installed 300 new lights along the 10-foot-wide paved parkway. Further improvements as part of Phase 1 will include emergency call boxes, improved signage, and safety features at the various intersections.
Houston is in the midst of a massive expansion of both its public parks and access to the city through walking and bike paths. The Columbia Tap Trail is a 4-mile trail from Dixie Drive to Emancipation Avenue that serves as an important artery for Third Ward and East Downtown. It follows the path of the old Tap and Brazoria Railway, a vital method of exporting goods from Houston that was largely built by enslaved Black Texans. Naturally, Black communities sprang up around the trail, making it a hub of accessibility for generations to come.
Improving the trail opens up alternative and safer paths than driving to destinations like Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science thanks to links to the Brays Bayou Hike and Bike Trail at the southern end, as well as numerous schools, neighborhoods, and small businesses. Along with the Hill at Sims and the larger Bayou Greenway Network, Houston greenspaces and parks are becoming thoroughfares. Houston Council Member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who frequently uses the trails, applauded the city's commitment to improving and revitalizing the trail system.
"The Columbia Tap Trail has long been a priority for our office because it directly impacts public safety, mobility, and quality of life for the neighborhoods it connects," she said. "As someone who lives in the District of Destination and personally uses this trail, I understand firsthand how important these improvements are to the residents, students, workers, families, and visitors who rely on this corridor. Nearly two years ago, we brought this need to Mayor John Whitmire, and I am grateful that he recognized the importance of this historic trail and worked with us to move these improvements forward."