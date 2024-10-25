a decade of service
Leader behind Memorial Park's stunning transformation to step down
Shellye Arnold, who has been president for the Memorial Park Conservancy for a decade, will be stepping down into a president emeritus role. Chief operating officer Chris Ballard will serve as interim CEO and president.
Arnold’s leadership of the conservancy has been a remarkable success story that has enriched Houston for generations to come. During her tenure, the conservancy completed multiple high-profile projects that created green spaces, gathering spots, and infrastructure that have greatly improved the park and the community. These include completing Clay Family Eastern Glades, Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie, Seymour Lieberman Trail Bridges, Sports Complex, and the Running Complex and Café. What started as a small non-profit has become a team of 70 people overseeing more than $100 million of park improvement.
The move to an emeritus role comes as Arnold focuses on her family, which has experienced some health problems lately. She plans to still be a part of the organization after her situation stabilizes, according to a press release.
“We support Shellye’s decision to focus on her family and are forever grateful for her vision, leadership, and passion,” said Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, chair of Memorial Park Conservancy’s Board of Directors. “While we will miss her day-to-day involvement, we are excited to welcome Chris into his new role to continue the conservancy’s important work.”
Ballard may be a relative newcomer to the conservancy, but he was hand-selected for exactly this sort of move. Before joining the conservancy in 2023, he was associate vice president and chief operating officer for athletics at Abilene Christian University. His hiring was part of a nationwide search for a possible successor for Arnold, and he impressed the conservancy with his leadership abilities.
“During his tenure as COO, Chris has demonstrated tremendous leadership and aptitude, earning the full confidence of the board in his ability to excel in this new position and lead the organization forward,” said Gorczynski.
“I am honored to step into this role and continue the incredible work that has been done at Memorial Park," said Ballard. “Our team is committed to preserving, restoring, and enhancing this vital green space for all Houstonians to enjoy. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Shellye and working closely with our dedicated staff, board and community partners.”
The change in leadership should not affect the Ten Year Plan of the conservancy, which includes improved trails, stormwater management, the preservation of a World War I military training site, and connective avenues to make the park easier to access from around the city.