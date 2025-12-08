I Resolve
Your 2026 wellness journey starts with Memorial Hermann Resolution
For most people, committing to healthier habits isn’t as simple as just flipping a switch. It’s a journey, and one you don’t have to take alone. Discover a healthier you with Memorial Hermann Resolution, a no-cost, four-week, personalized wellness program designed for all ages and lifestyles.
Whether you’re looking for a fresh start or eager to take your health and wellness to the next level, Resolution is built to help you get the most out of every minute of “me time” along the way.
Find your "me time."Photo courtesy of Memorial Hermann
What is Memorial Hermann Resolution?
Resolution is a free, four-week, personalized health and wellness journey designed to help you build healthy habits in the New Year by providing healthy (and delicious) meal plans designed for all skill levels, H-E-B grocery lists and curated shopping experiences, on-demand workout classes, guided meditations, and a variety of in-person and virtual events.
- Meal Plans: Begin your healthy eating journey with Resolution meal plans. Explore these diverse and delicious weekday dinner options thoughtfully curated by H-E-B that cater to various lifestyles and dietary needs for a personalized approach to nutrition. The H-E-B shopping integration simplifies the process, empowering you to shop and cook with confidence on your path to healthier eating.
- Workouts: Get off on the right foot with a customizable and flexible fitness routine. Whether you prefer in-person or on-demand workouts, Resolution makes incorporating exercise into your daily life easy, giving you the positive and sustainable start you need to build your perfect fitness routine.
- Meditations: Resolution’s guided meditations are meant to help you practice mindfulness, reconnect with yourself, reflect on your progress, and stay present. Designed to help you overcome mental and physical obstacles to your health and wellness goals, these tools reward you for taking time for yourself.
- Community: Your health journey is uniquely yours, but you'll find plenty of support within the Resolution community. Engage in virtual and in-person activities designed to help you maximize your personal time and connect with fellow Resolution participants to build a stronger community and support system. It’s a great way to celebrate the emotional and mental milestones you’ve achieved along the way.
Find support for your health goals.Photo courtesy of Memorial Hermann
Share the journey
Achieving a healthier lifestyle is easier and more enjoyable when you have support from friends and family. The Memorial Hermann Resolution program helps by providing shareable meal plans and workouts to those with similar health goals, and it allows you to motivate your friends. A nationally recognized health care initiative, the Resolution program offers actionable, useful information to improve community health. Memorial Hermann Resolution is a great starting point for your wellness journey.
Ready to join? Sign up today.
Click here to watch a short video about Resolution. Learn how you can discover a healthier you by signing up for this no-cost, four-week, personalized wellness program.
