Hurricane Beryl news
Beware of high water on these Houston roads due to Hurricane Beryl
Jul 8, 2024 | 11:15 am
Facebook/ABC13Houston
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads if you absolutely must drive as Hurricane Beryl moves through southeast Texas. Officials urge people to stay home and shelter in place.
High water spots reported by Houston Transtar (updated at 3 pm Monday, July 8) include:
- IH-10 East Westbound At Holland Ave/John Ralston Rd -- Left Shoulder,Left Lane, Center Lane
- SH-288 Managed Lane Northbound At Southmore Blvd -- Left Lane, Right Lane
- SH-288 Northbound At Holcombe Blvd -- Entrance Ramp
- SH-288 Northbound At IH-610 South Loop -- Right Shoulder, Right Lane, Center Lane
- SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 South Loop --Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Right Lane, Center Lane
- SH-288 Southbound At Mac Gregor Dr -- Left Lane, Right Lane
- Washburn Tunnel Northbound At Clinton Dr -- All Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- IH-10 East Eastbound At Sheldon Rd -- 3 Frontage Lane(s)
- FM-3005 Westbound At 61st St/ Spur 342 to Bluewater Highway -- All Mainlanes
- IH-45 Southbound At Harborside to 61st/Broadway -- 3 Mainlanes
- SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At 51st St to 30th St --3 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- SH 275 / Harborside Eastbound At 51st (Pelican Island Causeway) to SH 87/ 2nd St -- 2 Mainlanes, Right Shoulder
- IH-45 Southbound Between Tiki Dr to Galveston Causeway Bridge -- 2 Mainlanes
- SH-146 Northbound At IH-45 -- 3 Mainlanes
- SH-146 Northbound At IH-45 -- 3 Mainlanes
- IH-45 Northbound Between Bayou Rd to FM-1764/Emmett F Lowry Expy --3 Frontage Lane(s)
- IH-45 Southbound At FM-1765/Texas Ave. -- 3 Frontage Lane(s)
- FM-1462 Eastbound At Rowan Burton Rd CR 178 -- 1 Mainlane, Right Shoulder
- IH-45 Southbound Between FM-1764/Emmett F Lowry Expy to Bayou Rd -- 3 Frontage Lane(s)
- SH-35 Eastbound At SH-6 -- 2 Mainlanes
- IH-45 Southbound At FM-517 to Hughes -- 3 Frontage Lane(s)
- IH-69 Southbound At FM-360/Spur 540 -- 2 Mainlanes, Right Shoulder
- SH-288 Southbound At Rodeo Palms Pkwy -- All Mainlanes
- SH-87/ Broadway Northbound Between Yacht Basin to 4th St -- All Mainlanes
- SH-6 Westbound Between FM-521 to Mckeever Rd -- All Mainlanes
- SH-6 Eastbound Between Mckeever Rd to FM-521 -- All Mainlanes
- SH-6 Eastbound At Sienna Parkway -- All Mainlanes
- SH-6 Westbound At Sienna Parkway -- All Mainlanes
- Beltway 8-South Westbound Before Almeda/ FM 521 -- 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn
- US-90 Alternate Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy -- 2 Mainlanes, Right Shoulder
- SH-288 Southbound Between Holly Hall St to IH-610 South Loop -- All Mainlanes
- SH-225 Eastbound At Richey St -- All Mainlanes
- SH-288 Northbound At Mac Gregor Dr -- All Mainlanes
- Washburn Tunnel Northbound At Red Bluff Rd -- All Mainlanes
- SH-288 Northbound At Southmore Blvd -- All Mainlanes
- SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - West Northbound At Harris-Fort Bend County Line to Katy Gap -- All Mainlanes
- IH-10 East Westbound Between IH-45 North to N. Main - 4 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- IH-10 East Westbound At Federal Rd -- 1 Frontage Lane(s)
- IH-10 East Westbound At Westmont/Greens Bayou -- Frontage Road U-turn
- IH-10 Katy Eastbound Between Yale St to IH-45 Gulf/ Hogan St -- 4 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- IH-45 North Southbound At IH-10 Katy -- Exit Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp
- IH-45 North Northbound Between Quitman St to Cavalcade St -- 4 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- IH-45 North Southbound At Cavalcade St to Quitman St -- 4 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder
- IH-45 North Northbound At West Rd -- All Mainlanes
- US-290 Northwest Eastbound At Becker to Eldridge Parkway -- All Mainlanes
- FM-1960 Eastbound At Hardy Toll Rd -- All Mainlanes
- FM-1960 Westbound At Hardy Toll Rd -- All Mainlanes
Other Houston-area high water spots:
- Will Clayton Parkway near Bush Intercontinental Airport
- Fred Hartman Bridge/SH-146
- 18700 block of Wallisville Rd.
- Aldine Mail Rte. Rd. and Burtclitf St.
- Sweetwater Ln. and W. Mt. Houston Rd.
- Clay Rd., west of Pine Forest Greenhouse Rd.
- Saums Rd. and Greenhouse Rd.
- 9300 block of I-45 North Fwy and W. Mt. Houston Rd.
- I-45 North Freeway and Blue Bell Rd.
- 2700 E. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd.
- 2039 S. Sam Houston Pkwy W.
- 1300 block of Clear Lake Rd.
- 290/NW Fwy and Mueschke Rd.
- I-45 North Freeway at FM-1960
- TC. Jester Blvd and Bammel North Houston Rd.
- 1300 block of Westgreen Blvd
- Mason Rd. SB between Provincial Blvd. and Kingsland Blvd.
- 600 block of S Fry. Rd. NB
- Katy Hockley Rd. and Clay Rd.
- Keith Harrow Boulevard and Cairnway Drive
- Beamer Rd. and W. Bay Area Blvd.
- 2300 block of W. Bay Area Blvd. WB
- 23800 block of Tomball Pkwy
- Aldine Mail Rte. Rd. at I-69 Eastex Fwy
- Wallisville Road at Uvalde Road
- Cypresswood Dr. between Champion Forest Dr.and Cutten Rd.
- Uvalde Rd. and Freeport St.
- Morton Rd. and Fry Rd. going westbound on Morton Rd. to Westgreen Blvd.
- Fallbrook Dr. between Veterans Memorial Dr. and Ella Blvd.
- 100 block of Normandy
Because of the dangerous road conditions, METRO has suspended all services until further notice.
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown. Here are more top safety tips and resources that FEMA has issued.
---
This is a developing story. Read the full coverage and watch the video at ABC13.com.