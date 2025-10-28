'tis the season
Houston shares plans for Thanksgiving parade and holiday tree lighting
The holidays are officially upon us as Mayor John Whitmire announced details of two of Houston's biggest seasonal events. Get ready for the 76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade and Reliant Presents: Deck the Hall, the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting Concert.
The parade will happen first on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, starting at 9 am downtown. This year's grand marshals will be the collected sports mascots of Houston teams; Clutch (Rockets), Diesel (Dynamo and Dash), Orbit (Astros), and Toro (Texans).
“For more than seven decades, Houston families have gathered downtown on Thanksgiving morning to celebrate community, gratitude, and holiday cheer,” said Whitmire. “We look forward to another magical morning filled with music, joy, and the spirit that makes this city so special.”
With 15 floats and 11 balloons, the parade highlights the many parts of Houston culture we're thankful for. One float will be a tribute to iconic H-town artist David Addickes, creator of the We Love Houston sign, President Heads, and Sam Houston statue. Musical guests include Christian music star Danny Gokey, country artist Payton Howie, and Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, heralding the arrival of Kris Kringle with a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."
"Year after year, the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade reminds us of what community truly means — joy, gratitude, and coming together to celebrate,” said Lisa Helfman, managing director, H-E-B Public Affairs, Houston. “As we step into the parade’s 76th year, we’re honored to continue this cherished Houston tradition that fills our city with holiday spirit.”
The parade is free and open to the public, though premium seats are available for $28.25 at HoustonThanksgivingParade.org. The site also contains route information. Bus routes for the holidays are available at RideMetro.org.
The tree lighting ceremony and concert will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 4–8 pm in Hermann Square outside City Hall. The festival portion will include a KidZone, photo opportunities, games, crafts, and Reliant’s signature blinking Santa hats. The concert portion will kick off at 6 pm with Brian McKnight and other performers backed by the The Ernest Walker Band. An artificial snow drift and fireworks will top off the festivities.
“This event is one of my favorite holiday traditions,” said Whitmire. “It’s a wonderful time for Houstonians from every neighborhood to come together, share in the joy of the season, and celebrate the unity and spirit that make our city so special. I thank Reliant and our community partners for making this annual celebration possible.”
The festival and concert are also free to attend. More information can be found at HoustonSpecialEvents.org.