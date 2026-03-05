Carrying hope forward: a daughter's steadfast journey with TIRR Memorial Hermann
When Mahi Korpe was 11, her entire world changed in an instant. Her dad, Rahul Korpe, was hit by an intoxicated driver in 2020. The crash caused a traumatic brain injury so severe that he lost the ability to walk, talk, eat, or move on his own. Overnight, her father, who had been the family’s strength, full of life, laughter, and warmth, was fighting for survival. In those first days, the family didn’t know if they would ever hear his voice again or share another moment together.
That was before the Korpe family found TIRR Memorial Hermann.
Kahi remembers walking through those hospital doors for the first time to see her dad. Her mind was full of questions. She never thought that she would enter a rehabilitation center to see one of the most vital parts of her life in critical condition. Inside, she found something unexpected: people who refused to see her dad only as a patient with a devastating injury. They saw him as a father, a husband, a man with a story still unfolding.
In those early weeks, every small improvement felt like a miracle. A flicker of movement in his fingers. A blink of recognition. A faint smile when they played his favorite Bollywood song. Those moments were reminders that he was still there and worth every ounce of fight they had left. TIRR Memorial Hermann became more than a hospital. It became a second home, a lifeline, and a place where hope always prospered.
Now, four years later, her dad is continuing to move forward in his journey. He has begun using LiteGait to take supported steps. He’s learning to communicate through an assistive device, facial expressions, and hand signals they’ve developed as a family. They’ve created their own language, including long blinks for “yes,” and a squeeze of the hand for “I love you.” Sometimes, no words are needed at all.
This journey has shaped Mahi into more than a daughter. She's become a caregiver, an advocate, and a fighter not just for her dad, but for anyone who feels unseen in their struggle. Mahi and her older brother share the role of being their dad’s voice, making sure his needs and dignity are always honored. They’ve learned that leadership doesn’t have to be loud. It can be steady, quiet, and deeply present.
That’s why Mahi volunteers at TIRR Memorial Hermann today.
As a 17-year-old senior in high school, she spends her free time giving back to the very place that gave her family back its heartbeat. She wants families coming out of TIRR Memorial Hermann to know that everything will be okay. That progress can come in many forms, and that every small step forward matters.
Now, Mahi volunteers at the hospital.Photo courtesy of Memorial Hermann
Through her volunteer work, Mahi has learned that healing is never just physical; it's emotional, mental, and shared. It takes families, caregivers, therapists, and communities coming together, choosing compassion over convenience and inclusion over isolation.
TIRR Memorial Hermann didn’t just help heal her dad. They helped shape Mahi's future. They showed her that hope is a muscle. Even though it tears when pressure is placed onto it, it will take time to regenerate, heal, and come back stronger.
Now, it’s her turn to carry that hope forward one smile, one kind word, one small act of care at a time. Because healing doesn’t happen alone. It happens together.
Learn more about the Brain Injury Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann.
Mahi’s dad, Rahul, experienced a traumatic brain injury nearly six years ago. He underwent inpatient rehabilitation at TIRR Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rahul has continued his rehabilitation journey at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, a Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Network location. Mahi is set to graduate from high school in May 2026 and looks forward to attending Rice University this fall.
