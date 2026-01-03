This week's hot headlines
Restaurant news and best new bars top this week's most popular stories
Editor’s note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, including a surprise restaurant closure and a new Hill Country osteria with Houston ties. Plus, a roundup of New Year’s Eve parties and some of our favorite new bars of 2025. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to the weekend’s best events.
1. Houston restaurant vet serves up Roman-style eatery in the Hill Country. Houstonians know Valerio Lombardozzi from his time at La Table an Tavola, but he’s taking his talents to Fredericksburg, where he’s opening Bottega Salaria, a homey Italian osteria and artisan market.
2. Coastal-inspired Houston restaurant will shutter after 3 years in Montrose. Closing the restaurant allows the Big Vibe Group to focus on its two flagship concepts, Coppa Osteria and Flora.
3. CultureMap's 11 favorite new bars that shook up Houston in 2025. Our list of last year’s best new bars included everything from highly personal cocktail lounges to a glitzy room from the hospitality group behind one of Houston’s Michelin-starred restaurants.
4. Major closures, celeb sightings, more top Houston restaurant news 2025. One Houston chef’s abrupt departure from a restaurant in The Woodlands claimed two spots in last year’s most-read articles.
5. Close out 2025 with a bang at these Houston New Year's Eve parties. We rounded up more than 25 parties at bars, clubs, a baseball stadium and more.