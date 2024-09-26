new walkable neighborhood
70-acre urban village set to transform West Houston and Chinatown
A massive new mixed-use development is coming to Chinatown. Park Eight Place, described as a 70-acre urban village, is set to transform west Houston with a walkable neighborhood that integrates residential, commercial, office, and recreational spaces.
Located on the former Haliburton campus at Beltway 8 and Bellaire Boulevard, the development is slated to break ground later this year, spearheaded by Johnson Development Services. As a point of comparison, the development is larger than the nearby CityCentre campus, which is approximately 50 acres.
“Park Eight Place will reflect Houston’s global tastes through eclectic culinary options, culture and entertainment, retail and conveniences, hotel and hospitality offerings, healthcare and wellness amenities that are all driven by a commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable design and technologies,” said Michael Cox, president of Johnson Development Services, in a statement.
Walkability and healthy lifestyles are central to the project, with an emphasis on the development’s adjacency to the 200-acre Arthur Storey Park and access to Brays Bayou Greenway hike-and-bike trail.
A drawing previews the layout of Park 8 Place.Courtesy of Johnson Development
The development is also banking on companies wanting a spot in the area. More than 7 million square feet of office have been leased in the past two years in West Houston and Westchase, according to Michelle Wogan, executive vice president of Transwestern Real Estate Services.
“Companies we are seeing now are increasingly interested in spaces that offer convenient, walkable access to amenities and dining options, a healthy work environment with multiple indoor and outdoor places to gather and an alignment with their corporate sustainability goals,” Wogan said.
Houston-based companies Gensler, TBG Partners, and BGE are among those working alongside Johnson Development Services, as is the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #20 board.