Where to drink right now
Raise a glass to this month-long drink fest that benefits the Astrodome
There are fewer things in Houston as beloved as the Astrodome. And while Houstonians may disagree on what should become of the 8th Wonder of the World, there's no doubt about the iconic structure's place in history.
That's why the Astrodome Conservancy has made it its mission to save the Dome and ensure its bright future as one of Houston’s indelible landmarks.
Dome enthusiasts can help the cause. October launched the conservancy's month-long fundraiser, Drink Out the Dome. Houstonians can purchase an Astrodome-themed libation from one of 12 bars across the city, with $1 going to the Astrodome Conservancy and its efforts.
Here's a list of participating bars and their drinks:
8th Wonder Brewery
Cosmic Dome, made with with vodka, Blue Curaçao, coconut syrup, and lemonade.
Space Spritz mocktail, a blend of Ocho Verde THC, cranberry, and sparking water.
Ale & Ivy
The Biggio Buck, made with Tito’s Vodka, blood orange, orange juice, ginger beer, and blueberries.
Drift
Luv Ya Blue! made with Deep Eddy lemon vodka, coconut, and Red Bull.
Home Run Dugout
Yordan Mojito, a combination of Cruzan Rum, scratch-made blackberry syrup, lime, mint.
Kanpai Club
The Astrodomo, made wih Shōchū, Falernum, miso orgeat, passion fruit, and lemon.
Patterson Park
Wonder Dome, a blend of Empress cucumber gin, lemon juice, rosemary infused simple syrup, cucumber, and Angostura bitters.
The Railyard
#34 Old Fashioned crafted with Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, The Railyard Bar single barrel Buffalo Trace, caramel simple syrup, and chocolate bitters, and garnished with a toy.
Senate Avenue Brewing Company 16
Golden Dome, an English-style golden ale.
The Pit Room
Faux’m Party with blanco tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, lime juice, light agave, Dome Faux’m cream ale and TPR smoked salt.
Walking Stick Brewing Co.
Golden Dome, an English-style golden ale.
Wicklow Heights
AstroTurf cocktail made with Blue Chair Bay Rum, lime juice, Ancho Reyes Chile Poblano Liqueur, mint leaves, and melon liqueur.
Woodland Social
Clutch City Marg crafted from Milagro Silver Tequila, mango, lime, and hibiscus.
To kick off the fundraiser, 8th Wonder Brewery hosted a community event on September 21. Festivities included a market organized by KDA Markets containing an array of vendors with Astros and other Houston-themed apparel and merchandise, as well as additional vendors with confectionery and food items, home goods, and other fun finds. Additionally, attendees had the first opportunity to purchase 8th Wonder’s Drink Out for the Dome beverages, the Cosmic Dome cocktail and the Space Spritz mocktail.
Astrodome Conservancy Executive Director Beth Jackson and several Conservancy board members were in attendance, as was event sponsor Propel Air Fans founder Joseph Kho, who brought out the company’s new Model 2 standing fan to keep attendees cool outside.