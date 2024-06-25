top of the line
Houston triumphs in new list of America's top 10 best cities
Houston is earning high praise for its prosperity, lovability, and livability in a prestigious new report by Canada-based real estate and tourism marketing advisors Resonance Consultancy.
The annual "America's Best Cities" report ranks the relative qualities of place, cultural diversity, and economic prosperity for America's principal cities with metropolitan populations of 500,000 or more. These top 100 cities are "the engines of their regional and national economies and, importantly, the global economy," according to the report.
Houston ranked No. 10 on the list, with New York City (No. 1), Chicago (No. 2), and Los Angeles (No. 3) claiming the coveted top three spots.
Resonance refers to its 2023 report of the "World's Best Cities" when describing Houston's achievements, specifically reiterating how the city appears as an underdog among Texas' major cities, specifically Austin.
"Austin may get the attention, but the promise of the Lone Star State drawing Californians and New Yorkers is quietly being fulfilled in Houston," the report restated.
Houston's reputation as Space City, combined with its vibrant culture (driven by major events like the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival and the various Juneteenth celebrations) are two standout qualities in the report.
Of course, you can't forget about Houston's strong economic ties with the oil and gas industry, where over a dozen major employers were recently listed among the best companies to work for by U.S. News and World Report.
"While hometown companies like ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil andPhillips 66 have ensured that 40 percent of Houston’s economy is tied directly or indirectly to oil and gas, the energy talent in the city has made it an unlikely green power destination," the report said. "According to a recent McKinsey report, investment of up to $250 billion may be headed Houston’s way by 2040 to leverage the skilled workforce and existing infrastructure."
Moreover, Houston's dining scene ranked No. 4 in the report's restaurants subcategory, above renowned foodie cities like San Fransisco, Las Vegas, and Miami. Resonance described the city's "underappreciated" culinary field as a three-way amalgamation of "Southern Soul," barbecue, and Mexican influences "that's then seasoned with global cuisine."
For locals and Newstonians looking for restaurant recommendations, the report gives only one: The newly opened Late August, in Midtown, whose talented executive chef Sergio Hidalgo and sommelier/general manager Danny Davis mix "southern Mexican cuisine with West African magic."
Elsewhere in Texas, Austin (No. 15) and Dallas (No. 16) ranked among the top 20 best U.S. cities, with San Antonio coming in at No. 32 nationally. Landing outside the top 50 in the report were El Paso (No. 83) and McAllen (No. 88).
The top 10 best American cities, according to Resonance Consultancy, are:
- No. 1 – New York, New York
- No. 2 – Chicago, Illinois
- No. 3 – Los Angeles, California
- No. 4 – Miami, Florida
- No. 5 – Las Vegas, Nevada
- No. 6 – San Francisco, California
- No. 7 – Boston, Massachusetts
- No. 8 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 9 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 10 – Houston, Texas
The full list of cities and the report's methodology can be found on worldsbestcities.com.