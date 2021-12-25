COVID closures and our favorite Houston restaurants lead this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Running list of Houston restaurants and bars temporarily closed due to latest COVID outbreak. The rapidly-spreading variant prompted already short-staffed restaurants to pause while employees recover.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: Our favorite new restaurants for 2021. From elegant tasting menus to a game-changing food hall, this year offered a diverse array of exciting new restaurants.

3. Wagyu steaks, live lobsters, and all the cheese: Craft butcher shop debuts at historic farmers market. The new shop is the latest step in the Houston Farmers Market's transformation into a food lover's paradise.

4. Enigmatic Texas barbecue pitmaster John Mueller dies at age 52. Known as much for his generosity as his cooking, fans will remember Mueller for his epic beef ribs and signature cheesy squash.

5. Pioneering Houston food truck hits the brakes on impressive 11-year run. Staffing issues and the rising cost of ingredients contributed to the decision to close,