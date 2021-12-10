Here's how Houston ranks among the country's best cities for singles

Single in Houston? If the dating life seems tough, take heart knowing that the Bayou City ranks among the top half of best towns for those alone.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Houston No. 55 among U.S. cities were singles mingle in hopes of finding a new love.

To determine where singles enjoy the best prospects for finding love, WalletHub compared 182 cities across 32 key indicators of dating friendliness. Those indicators include the number of single people, number of online dating opportunities, and average price of a two-person meal.

Houston ranks 35th in the “fun and recreation” category, 69th in the “dating opportunities” category, and 115th in the economic category.

Singles in Austin are doing quite well; Austin ranks fifth best overall. Ahead of Austin on the list are No. 1 Madison, Wisconsin, followed by Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and Denver.

Rebecca Johnson, a graduate teaching assistant in communication studies at the University of Kansas, tells WalletHub that she doesn’t think people should choose where to live based solely on how likely they are to find a partner there.

“My advice is to live your life according to your own pursuits and interests. If you are in a place where you can pursue the activities and hobbies you have an interest in, you are likelier to find others around that are interested in such things and follow the commonalities into building a relationship,” Johnson says.

Only one other Texas city appears in WalletHub’s top 50: Lubbock, ranked No. 47. Here’s how several other Texas cities fared in the study: