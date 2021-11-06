Houston's favorite doughnut shop's sweet new HQ rolls to top of week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's favorite doughnut shop rolls out sweet new headquarters in familiar space. An internal drive-thru lane will give customers a look at the facility's operations.

2. Hardworking Houston suburb tops list of biggest boomtowns in Texas. On SmartAsset’s 100-point boomtown scale, Conroe earns a score of 97.59, which puts it in a tie for third nationally.

3. Masterchef winner Christine Ha picks Spring Branch for Vietnamese gastropub. The chef will join the same shopping center that's already home to Feges BBQ and Shoot the Moon.

4. Oprah Winfrey anoints A-list Houston caterer to wildly coveted Favorite Things list. “Is there anything more impressive at a dinner party than a perfectly risen soufflé," Winfrey writes.

5. Beloved Montrose coffee shop spreads its wings with new owner and ethical brews. The former Inversion Coffee space at the Art League has been reborn as Canary Cafe.