Oprah Winfrey anoints A-list Houston caterer to wildly coveted Favorite Things list

Houston caterer Elizabeth Swift Copeland better fire up her ovens and make sure her mixers are in order, because she's about to get a lot busier. Oprah Winfrey has selected the chef's white corn and truffle soufflé as one of her favorite things of 2021.

For the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things, the media mogul selected 110 items — mostly focused on small businesses owned by women and people of color — across 10 categories: Stylish Gifts, Cozy Gifts, Home Gifts, Kitchen Gifts, Beauty Gifts, Tech Gifts, Pet Gifts, Food Gifts, Children's Gifts, and Books & Writing Gifts. Prices range from $12 for eye makeup to over $2,000 for a rowing machine, but more than 40 of the items cost $50 or less.

Copeland's soufflé, sold by her company The Fab Fête, is one of 18 food gifts. The white corn and truffle soufflé joins a mesquite-smoked, peppered beef tenderloin from Perini Ranch as the only two Texas-based food items to make the prestigious list.

“Is there anything more impressive at a dinner party than a perfectly risen soufflé," Winfrey writes "This one, which serves eight and was created by a Texas caterer, takes all the hard work out of the equation, too. Oh, and no surprise here—I’m obsessed with the white corn and truffle flavor.”

Customers may order the soufflé directly from the Fab Fête website or via the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon. Priced at $112, the kit includes a pre-filled, 32-ounce ceramic soufflé dish. Simply thaw, bake, and serve.

“I am over the moon that our White Corn and Truffle Soufflé is included as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for this holiday season,” Copeland said in a statement. “I started the Fab Fête exactly one year ago as a way to offer elevated, effortless, and impressive soufflés for hassle-free entertaining for any occasion. I’m thrilled that we have so many regular customers across the country who have helped support us over the past year and look forward to the upcoming holidays!”

While Oprah recommends the white corn and truffle version, the Fab Fête also offers Signature Cheese, Brio Trio, and the seasonal Fontina and Butternut Squash flavors.

The winter issue of O Quarterly magazine that includes the favorite things list will appear on newsstands beginning November 9.