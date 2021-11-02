Beloved Montrose coffee shop spreads its wings with new owner and ethical brews

One of Montrose's favorite coffee destinations has reopened with a new owner. Canary Cafe has taken over the former Inversion Coffee space at the Art League of Houston (1953 Montrose Blvd.).

An outgrowth of Canary's original location in Lindale Park (4928 Fulton St.), the new Canary shares much with its sister location. That starts with using locally roasted beans from its affiliated company Cadenza Coffee, which focuses on sourcing "ethical, sustainable, traceable, and excellent coffees from small coffee farms around the globe."

As Canary general manager Stacy Wright explains in an email, "Cadenza Coffee Co works to provide a delicious, clean, high-quality product to our customers and do so in a way that honors the hard work and diligence of the growers while paying rates that enables better, more secure livelihoods . . . Our goal is to shed light on the supply chain and highlight the effort of all those people we work with along the way."

The coffee shop achieves that goal by serving drinks made with a V2 Slayer Espresso machine, a piece of coffee nerd technology that produces a quality cup. Co-owner Joey Paffel is a Slayer certified technician and vendor, giving Canary the necessary know-how to keep the machine operating smoothly.

Beyond coffee, patrons will find loose leaf teas, chai, and matcha beverages. Canary makes all of its syrups in-house and stocks Mill-King milk and Califa alternative milks. In time, it will add beer and wine, too.

While the Montrose location lacks a kitchen, the Lindale Park location will supply it with pastries and grab-and-go items.

Ultimately, Canary's goal is to be a casual, neighborhood gathering place. The shop is also planning to hold joint events with the Art League.

"The owners were presented with the opportunity to occupy the 'historical' space in Montrose and jumped on the opportunity," Wright adds. "The Montrose neighborhood has been losing more and more of its identity (RIP Half Price Books and Disco Kroger) and this is a chance to be a part of the community and help to preserve just a little."