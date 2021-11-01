Houston's favorite doughnut shop rolls out sweet new headquarters in familiar space

Houston's favorite doughnut shop will soon have a new corporate home. Shipley Do-Nuts will relocate to an all-new, 60,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at Cullen Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway.

Located on the site of the former Finger Furniture flagship store — also home to the stadium for the Buffaloes, a minor league baseball team that operated from 1928-61 — the new facility will replace Shipley's existing headquarters on N. Main St. Named for L.W. "Bud" Shipley Jr., the two-story building will centralize making doughs that supply the company's 300-plus locations as well as provide office space for 130 employees.

The facility will also be home to a flagship doughnut shop with an interior drive-thru that will provide customers will a behind-the-scene's look at the facility's operations. Customers will be able to watch doughs being made while they wait for their apple fritters, sausage-and-cheese kolaches, and, of course classic plain glazed doughnuts.

"Bud Shipley was the visionary behind the company's initial growth, and it's only fitting that our new support center, which we're building to accommodate our growing company, be named after him," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "I can think of no better way to celebrate our birthday than by breaking ground on our headquarters for our next 85 years."

Austin-based private equity firm Peak Rock Capital purchased the company from the Shipley family earlier this year.

Shipley is recruiting new franchisees to help it realize its goal of opening 300 additional locations across Texas and the Southeast over the next five years.