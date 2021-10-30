Hot Korean fried chicken restaurant's big reset leads Houston's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Chef's departure prompts a reboot at popular Houston Korean fried chicken restaurant. Effective immediately, the new Dak & Bop will be a lot more like the old Dak & Bop.

2. Star chefs take Houstonians through new Japanese dual-concept journey in The Heights. Get you a restaurant that can do both intimate omakase tastings and casual izakaya bites.

3. Meet the leading ladies behind the World-Series bound Houston Astros. Like Carlos Correa, who is expecting his first child, many of the Astros are family men.

4. 'Greatest' new Mexican restaurant opening soon in former Calle Onze space in The Heights. Chivos's food draws on Mexican techniques and ingredients but is influenced by other immigrant traditions.

5. Red-hot restaurateur Aaron Bludorn cooking up new Houston spot. The chef has claimed the former Politan Row space in Rice Village for the still unnamed project, which is expected to open next summer.