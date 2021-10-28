Red-hot restaurateur Aaron Bludorn cooking up new Houston spot

Looks like chef Aaron Bludorn's motto is "strike while the iron is hot." The chef, whose restaurant Bludorn has been among the Houston's hottest dining destinations since it opened last fall, will open a new concept in Rice Village.

Slated to open next summer, the still unnamed restaurant will be located in the former Politan Row space at 2445 Times Blvd. Other details are light. Bludorn, who will partner with his wife, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and Bludorn general manager Cherif Mbodji on the project, isn't ready to reveal what type of food he plans to serve at the new spot.

“From the moment we decided to relocate to Houston from New York, our goal was to open multiple concepts, and the opportunities we knew the city would provide to do that was key in choosing the Bayou City over other locations to plant roots,” Aaron Bludorn said in a statement. “We are so thankful for the unwavering support of a phenomenal team, who have created something incredibly special with Bludorn – against the odds of the pandemic – allowing us to take this next exciting step due to its success.”

Chef Bludorn brought an impressive resume to his first solo project. Prior to moving to Houston, he worked as executive chef at New York's Café Boulud, which holds one Michelin star. He also competed on The Final Table, a cooking show on Netflix.

Bludorn restaurant has quickly become a local favorite for its classic, French-inspired fare and welcoming atmosphere. Powered by dishes such as short ravioli, tarte flambée, and baked Alaska, any meal there feels like a special occasion.

Rice Village has recently been invigorated with a few new dining options, including Clark Cooper Concept's luxurious seafood restaurant Gratify, Israeli-inspired bakery Badolina, and the expanded Local Foods Market. Next year will see the arrival of Badolina's sister concept Hamsa, a modern Israeli restaurant from the owners of popular steakhouse Doris Metropolitan.