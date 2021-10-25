Home » City Life
Meet the leading ladies behind the World-Series bound Houston Astros

By ABC13 Staff
Alex Bregman Reagan Howard Instagram IG wedding
Reagan Bregman and Alex Bregman. Screenshot via ReaganHoward/Instagram
Carlos Correa Daniella Correa Jim Crane Whitney Crane
Jim Crane, Whitney Crane, Daniella Correa, and Carlos Correa. Photo by Quy Tran
Jose Altuve Giannina Altuve daugher
José Altuve, his daughter, and wife Giannina Altuve.  Jose Altuve/Instagram
Sure, bringing home a World Series title creates some memorable in-game moments, but who can forget the grand gesture by Carlos Correa after the Houston Astros won in 2017.

The shortstop proposed to then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez right after that Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, meaning Correa and Rodriguez both left with rings.

Fast forward four years, and not only are the Astros heading back to the World Series, but quite a lot has changed for Correa and Rodriguez, too. They are now married and expecting their first child, a boy.

Rodriguez, now Correa, was Miss Texas in 2016. She has since launched a YouTube channel and her own cruelty, vegan and paraben free make-up line, Sweet D by Daniella Correa.

