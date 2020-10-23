Bustling Houston neighbor lands on list of fastest-growing cities in U.S.

While 2020 has been challenging for many, it’s been a gala year for Sugar Land. The booming Houston suburb recently ranked top among the Texas cities with the best cost of living. Sugar Land was also named one of America’s best small cities.

Now comes news that the diverse community is No. 16 among the country’s fastest-growing cities.

The ranking, published October 12 by the WalletHub personal finance website, looked at seven years of growth data for 515 U.S. cities. WalletHub compared the cities across 17 metrics, including population growth, economic growth, and job growth.

In the end, Sugar Land fared well:

It tied for No. 1 in the category of highest job growth.

It tied for first place in the category of highest population growth.

It ranked ninth among midsize cities overall.

The area is a hot destination, as it boasts a strong school district and a $44,752 cost of living balanced by a $93,645 median income.

Another Houston-area suburb landed on the list. Pearland came in at No. 26 in the WalletHub ranking.

Meanwhile, Dallas neighbor Frisco scored a lofty spot at No. 6 overall. In 2018, Money named Frisco the best place to live in America. And the city even appeared atop a recent ranking of the country’s best places to be stuck at home during the pandemic. The city recently grabbed the No. 3 spot on WalletHub's list of among the best cities to buy a house.

Three other Texas cities made the top 30: