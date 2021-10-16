Home » City Life
Massive new Vegas-styled EaDo nightclub towers over week's top stories

Sekai Night and Day interior renderng
Sekai Night & Day will feature state-of-the-art lights and sound. Courtesy of Sekai Hospitality

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Massive new nightclub splashes into EaDo for Halloween weekend. The new party spot will over Vegas-worthy lights and sound and plenty of amenities for VIPs looking to splurge.

2. Cyndi Lauper and Houston A-listers love the '80s at $2.8 million totally rad children's charity gala. Some 600 supporters showed their true colors by raising serious money at the '80s-themed bash.

3. The Bachelor insider reports new season now filming in Houston. Host Jesse Palmer and presumptive star Clayton Echard popped up at downtown's C Baldwin hotel this week.

4. Rapidly expanding bar group adds Spring Branch staple, parts ways with local chef. The family-friendly bar is the latest new arrival that's making Spring Branch a fun place for eating and drinking. 

5. Modern Montrose townhome boasting storied past and celeb visits hits market for $549,000. The home features tons of amenities and is within walking distance of neighborhood staples like Baby Barnaby's, Cuchara, and Boheme.

