Modern Montrose townhome boasting storied past and celeb visits hits market for $549,000

When a house can boast it's had Bun B, Mo Rocca, and a host of other artistic and philanthropic movers and shakers come through its doors, it's definitely worth checking out.

And those who want to say they own the place where New York City performance artist Justin Vivian Bond traded banter with the smart set, 2225 Hopkins St. is perfect. The recently updated townhome in Montrose is up for sale for $549,000, represented by Jose Ocque of Williams–Ocque Group.

Expect a chic abode on a quiet, residential street, packed with gorgeous extras. New tile lines the first floor, an expansive open living area sits in on the second, highlighted by a wall of windows, and balconies greet each floor.

The third floor's primary bedroom is an absolute bachelor or bachelorette haven, boasting its own fireplace, a killer walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a jetted tub and separate walk-in shower.

Unfolding over its three floors, 2225 Hopkins is a space that fairly begs for company and parties, even as it assures its owners that it's a home where they can hibernate away from Houston's hustle and bustle. Entering on the first floor finds a bedroom with an en-suite bath that can be just that — or an office, or an artist studio, or any other space an owner might need.

The second floor's open-plan concept means great gathering space from the updated kitchen through the dining area and into the living room. The spiral staircase is both accent piece and access point to the third floor's second bedroom.

Throughout, buyers will find 12-foot ceilings and art and accent walls. The home also boasts enhanced lighting and it's wired for sound.

And if the adage that real estate is all about location, location, location rings trues, 2225 Hopkins is the saying's poster child. Nearby are Montrose mainstays like Baby Barnaby’s, Boheme, and Cuchara, all within easy walking distance. Its Montrose address means 2225 Hopkins is in the heart of everything, offering easy access to River Oaks, downtown, Upper Kirby, and Midtown.

Heads up, potential buyers: An open house is planned for 2 pm-4p Sunday, October 10.