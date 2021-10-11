Massive new nightclub splashes into EaDo for Halloween weekend

Halloween weekend will be a memorable time for nightlife lovers. Houston's newest nightclub, Sekai Night and Day, will open its doors on October 29.

Located in a converted warehouse in EaDo (1505 Saint Emanuel St.), Sekai Night and Day will offer revelers 26,000 square feet of space for drinking, dancing, and partying.

First announced this summer, the indoor-outdoor space has been designed to cater to VIPs in search of a premium, Vegas-style experience.

That starts outside where customers will find a 1,000-square-foot, resort-style pool flanked by two stories of cabanas. Overall, the 10,000-square-foot pool area will offer 16 cabanas; 12 of them will hold approximately a dozen people each and be equipped with amenities such as couches, a TV, and a safe. Four more cabanas sit under the 1,200-square foot Atrium Lounge, an elevated, private event space for 100 that has its own bar.

Those seeking to spend a little less may opt for one of the five daybeds or 13 tables. A vending machine will provide logo'ed swimwear for people to sport while posing for selfies.

Inside, Sekai will be even more plush. The 27 VIP tables will feature stadium-style lounge seating that overlooks the dance floor — and allows dancers to follow the action at the tables. A 50-foot, black marble-topped bar matches the black marble flooring.

Of course, plenty of technology will enhance the experience. Audiotek, an Irish firm whose clients include Pacha Ibiza and Hakkasan in Las Vegas, oversaw the design of lighting, audio, and video elements. Look for 200 LED light strips to illuminate the main room, and 60-feet of curved LED screens that surround the DJ booth, which of course will open to both the interior and pool areas.

WYLD CHLD, Sekai Hospitality's club slated for the former Benjy's/The Classic space on Washington, will open in November.