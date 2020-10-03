Home » City Life
Cult burger favorite's comeback and more of Houston's 5 most popular stories

burger-chan burger
Find burger-chan at Click Virtual Food Hall starting Monday. Photo by Terence Tang

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Cult-favorite Houston burger joint makes beefy comeback after recent shutter. A new partnership with Click Virtual Food Hall means diners can once again enjoy burger-chan.

2. Swanky new Heights whiskey bar uncasks 350 spirited options and secret menu. Proprietor Peter Nolan has poured his love for aged spirits into Permission Whiskey, a posh new bar on White Oak. 

3. Stylish all-day cafe in downtown Houston tower has served its last meal. Despite a prime location and an appealing menu, Coterie couldn't survive the economic downtown from the coronavirus.  

4. 7 hot Houston restaurants reopening their doors this fall. Xochi and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse downtown lead this list of restaurants that have recently reopened. 

5. Famous Houston-area home with America's largest closet finally sells. The “she cave,” a three-story space that boasts a floating staircase, champagne bar, and hair and makeup area, has a new owner.

