Stylish all-day cafe in downtown Houston tower has served its last meal

A once-promising restaurant has served its last meal. Coterie, the cafe in downtown’s luxurious Market Square Tower, closed this week.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Coterie owner Sean Marshall cited the challenges of COVID-19 and other “unforeseeable ails” as reasons for the shutter.

“Thats why when I say I want to thank my staff, my unbelievable, hard working staff, I can't emphasize how much I mean it and how much you mean to Coterié, and especially me,” Marshall wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”

Coterie opened with considerable promise in 2018. Marshall worked with Italian design firm Costa Group, also responsible for Eataly in New York, to create a space that was stylish and utilized the space’s 25-foot ceilings to dramatic effect.

When the opening menu failed to lure enough of the tower’s residents, Marshall worked with chef Adam Dorris (Pax Americana, Presidio) to add a little French flair as well as some lighter options. A full selection of wine, beer, and spirits — including some top shelf whiskies — made it an appealing happy hour destination.

Unfortunately, downtown restaurants have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as offices have been closed, jury trials have been suspended, and both cultural and sporting events haven’t been open to patrons. Coterie’s joins Boomtown Coffee’s Main Street location on the list of establishments that couldn’t weather the disruption.

On a more positive note, the imminent reopenings of Xochi and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse suggest the neighborhood may be poised for a comeback.