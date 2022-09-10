Spellbinding Harry Potter ball's exclusive U.S. debut in Houston leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S. The festive experience boasts music, dancing, several Wizarding World elements (naturally), treats and sips, all in a veritable wintry wizard wonderland.

2. Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene. “It’s not your typical boring restaurant,” a co-owner tells CultureMap.

3. Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback. Ownership decided to sell the building, but the burger joint could still return in the future.

4. New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies. Get a cheese pizza for $7 at this fast casual newcomer.

5. New Texas-inspired restaurant fires up steaks and barbecue in Garden Oaks. The counter service smokehouse serves Southern-inspired fare made with Texas-sourced proteins.