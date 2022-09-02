Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S.

Attention, all wizards — and their accompanying muggles: A captivating event has just leviosa-d (we’re making that a verb now) to the top of Housston Harry Potter fans’ holiday calendars.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration — Houston heads to town this fall, set to enchant attendees much like the grand — and somewhat drama-filled — gala in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The lavish affair kicks off on November 18 at Galleria-area venue Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.), with an elegant experience offering — to quote the esteemed Professor McGonagall — “well-mannered frivolity” for all.

Some major bragging rights: Houston is the sole U.S. city to host the new ball. Only three other cities around the globe have secured the chance to host the coveted event: Mexico City, Montreal, and Milan, according to co-producers Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and entertainment firm, Fever.

Tickets are limited and go on sale at 11 am Thursday, September 8, but fans are encouraged to join the waitlist (find it here), as these passes will no doubt fly away faster than Harry on a Firebolt broomstick.

At the soiree, fans enter a Potter-themed ballroom can take part in iconic and magical moments inspired by J.K. Rowling’s page-turning chapter and scenes from the film franchise. The festive experience boasts music, dancing, several Wizarding World elements (naturally), treats and sips, all in a veritable wintry wizard wonderland.

Much like the Yule Ball in the book and movie, the event encourages guests to don their best ball or Wizarding World attire (no ugly Ron Weasley sweaters here, please). True to any ball, the gala will offer endless chances for those IG stories and posts, so pose away, spell casters.

A few details: Though Harry Potter fans’ ages span young to, er, advanced, the minimum age requirement for the ball is 12 and older. And while guests will be tempted to stay all night, the ball operates in two-hour time slots.

Unlike some themed events that are sometimes publicized as “official” and turn out to be decidedly not so, discriminating fans and parents should note that this Potter Yule Ball is co-produced by Warner Bros., which produced the cherished films.

Those interested can track updates on @harrypotteryuleballcelebration on Facebook and Instagram and the official site for more information. Meantime, swoop in on tickets, start shopping for the perfect fit, and choose the ideal waltz partner. After all, as dear Professor McGonagall reminds, “... the Yule Ball is, first and foremost, a dance.”

-----

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration — Houston kicks off on November 18 at Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.). For tickets (on sale September 8) and waitlist, visit the official website.