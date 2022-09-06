Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback

UPDATE: The Bellaire Broiler Burger property at 5216 Bellaire Blvd. has been sold and will become a law office, Bellaire-West U Essentials magazine reports.

A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend.

In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.

"Needless to say, I am incredibly disappointed as this was something I was so incredibly excited about," Scheinthal writes in a text.

Formerly the owner of Upper Kirby bar Eighteen36, Scheinthal revived Bellaire Broiler Burger purchasing the restaurant's building and intellectual property from its previous owner Tom Daneman. In May, he reopened the restaurant as a food truck in the original location's parking lot while renovating its building.

By purchasing Bellaire Broiler's Burgers recipes, the new restaurant aimed to served an identical product to the original that closed in 2020. The menu included the Bellaire Special (a two patty bacon cheeseburger), as well as the signature “#1,” “#2,” and “#3” burgers, which are topped with barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, or mustard, respectively.

The decision not to reopen the original location leaves the future of Bellaire Broiler Burger in doubt, but Scheinthal isn't giving up on his plans to resurrect the restaurant.

"We are very actively pursuing a potential new location and will let you know if we find one," he adds.