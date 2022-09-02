New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies

A new restaurant is bringing drive-thru convenience to pizza pickup. 7Pie is now open at two Houston locations in former Church's Chickens: in the Westchase district at 12350 Westheimer Rd. and near Hobby Airport at 6405 Telephone Rd.

Developed by Shoney's chairman and CEO David Davoudpour, 7Pie serves pizza in a fast casual format. The name refers to the restaurant's 12-inch pizzas that are cut into seven slices. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, and an Italian sub make up the other available entrees. Two salads, Shoney's signature hot fudge cake, and non-alcoholic beverages round out the offerings.

Beyond the ease of ordering, 7Pie promotes its affordability. A cheese pizza costs $7. Pepperoni costs $8.99. Even a supreme that's fully loaded with seven toppings (get it?) comes in at $13.99.

While 7Pie expects most of its customers to drive-thru, delivery is available via third party apps such as Uber Eats and DoorDash. Overall, Davoudpour is bullish on the concept. He expects to open as many as 30 locations across the Houston area, according to a release.

“We’re excited to introduce 7Pie to Texans,” Davoudpour said. “The Greater Houston area is a rapidly growing one with a discerning crowd of pizza lovers, and 7Pie will appeal to the city’s diverse, on-the-go audience. Pizza is a unifier. It’s communal and we believe 7Pie’s delicious food and attractive prices will bring people together.”