Here's how to help Houston relief groups rushing to aid Hurricane Ida victims

On the same day that Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years earlier, Ida pummeled Louisiana’s coast for some 16 hours. The Category 4 hurricane, which ravaged the gulf on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29, was finally downgraded from a Category 4 Hurricane on Monday, August 30 by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Winds reached 150 miles per hour, a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S., according to the hurricane center. In Ida’s aftermath, one person is reported dead in Prairieville, a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, per ABC News.

The entire city of New Orleans was without power on Sunday afternoon; the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure on Twitter.

Now, 1,000,000 Louisiana residents are without power, per CultureMap news partner ABC13. To assist, CenterPoint Energy has deployed more than 70 workers to the region, the company noted on Facebook.

“This thing is nuts,” Matthew Marchetti, founder of Houston-based relief operation CrowdSource Rescue, tells CultureMap. “We have people [there] on the roofs of their houses in 90-mile-per-hour winds.” Deep waters mean CrowdSource teams can’t get trailers into the area, helicopters can’t fly due to rain, and the flooding makes it impossible for light medium tactical vehicles to enter, he adds. “So they’re pretty much stuck.”

Still, Houston-based rescue teams are undeterred and are already en route and have mobilized to assist Louisianians. As was the case in Harvey, these local, independent groups are often first on the scene and even assist Red Cross and other workers who arrive later.

Importantly, these Houston groups are in need of financial support and the following items — either directly donated to their warehouses or via funds:

Generators

Chain saws

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Diapers

Pet food

Toiletries

Bleach

Cleaning supplies

Houstonians who wish to help home-grown rescue groups that operate with low overhead and administrative costs can donate directly to the following groups.

The Relief Gang

Website: Angel By Nature

PayPal: reliefgang@gmail.com

CashApp: $RELIEFGANG1

Text: RELIEFGANG to 707070

Created by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mister Rogers, The Relief Gang assists locals in need on a daily and weekly basis, as well as state neighbors during storms. Armed with a fleet of “some of the best monster trucks on earth,” Trae tells CultureMap that he and his team will work around the clock and sleep in their trucks.

The Relief Gang will also accept donations at a warehouse this week (check the site for updates).

Trae and his team worked through Harvey, Winter Storm Uri, and are committed to helping anyone in need. “We pay it forward,” he says. “You never know when we need help again, so we show up.”

CrowdSourceRescue

Website: CrowdSourceRescue

Marchetti’s group became social media and media stars thanks to quick mobilization, delegation, and connection during myriad storms. A veteran of 18 hurricanes, Marchetti empathizes with his neighbors.

“We’ve had a special relationship,” he says. “Louisiana is one of the poorer states that’s had the crap kicked out of it for two years.” He adds that he’s especially concerned about the diabled and elderly as time drags, and that this storm could cost in the “50-billion range.”

Already on site, Marchetti’s group is accepting funds via the site and will host donations at a Midtown warehouse (check the site for updates). “We saw what happened with Katrina,” says Marchetti. “It’s our generation’s time to not screw this up —we’re not going to let that happen again.”

D.R.R.S.

Website: http://www.drrscorp.org/

Donate or volunteer: Call 833-999-2911 or email info@drrscorp.org

Boasting the motto “When no one else can,” this Baytown group was founded in the wake of Harvey and counts military, fire fighters, paramedics, law enforcement, and other first responders as members.

Through 19 tropical deployments, the Disaster Rescue Response Specialists team has rescued hundreds during natural and man-made disasters. Donations are appreciated; the group is especially looking for volunteers ready to deploy.

Hope City

Website: Hope City Online

Known for rapid response during disasters, this Houston-area church has already mobilized a “Convoy of Hope” in Northern Louisiana with 19 truckloads of relief supplies. “Mercy Chefs” will be providing food and water to first responders and the community.

Mutual Aid Houston

Website: Mutual Aid Houston

The BIPOC-focused group is committed to assisting lower-income locals who need aid quickly, without the hassles of the FEMA approval process. Now, the organization will assist Louisiana residents and is also a top resource to connect to BIPOC-focused groups on the ground in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, here in Houston, Gallery Furniture and Lakewood Church are hosting displaced Louisianans who need a place to sleep.

Additionally, ABC13 has rounded up a list of areas where Louisiana visitors can find food and water.