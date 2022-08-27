Ronnie Killen brings the heat to Cypress, plus more top stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Killen's Barbecue fires up new restaurant in familiar Cypress space. In an exclusive interview with CultureMap, chef Ronnie Killen reveals his plans to serve barbecue at lunch and offer a more elevated steakhouse experience at dinner.

2. Nationally acclaimed Montrose fine dining restaurant marches onto cover of Food & Wine magazine. The lengthy cover story includes interviews with the restaurant's partners as well as recipes and suggested wine pairings.

3. Ken Hoffman's safety tips for Houston women as they're the new trending targets. It’s probably impossible to completely eliminate the chances that you’ll be attacked, but our columnist has some tips to minimize the losses.

4. Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps second Houston-area location. It's the first of three new restaurants coming to former James Coney Islands.

5. New seafood destination from award-winning Heights restaurateur flows into Spring Branch. The new restaurant aims to serve its neighborhood with a family friendly atmosphere and affordable prices.