New seafood destination from award-winning Heights restaurateur flows into Spring Branch

An award-winning Heights restaurateur is opening a new seafood restaurant in Spring Branch. Low Tide Kitchen & Bar will open for dinner this Monday, August 22 at 2030A Bingle Road.

Formerly a stand at downtown's Finn Hall food hall, owner Alli Jarrett transformed a former taqueria into a permanent home for the Carolina-inspired seafood concept. Changes include an all-new look with coastal colors and beach-inspired furnishes. Recently named Restaurateur of the Year by the Texas Restaurant Association for her leadership of Harold's in the Heights, Jarrett sees opportunity in bringing a family-friendly restaurant to Spring Branch.

“I’m very bullish on Spring Branch” Jarrett said. “It’s a multicultural area. It’s the face of Houston. And we will be one of the few restaurants in the immediate area offering weekend brunch and weekday breakfast.”

Low Tide features a menu of classic American fare designed to appeal to a range of tastes. Starters include oyster nachos, corn dogs, crab cakes, and steamed mussels. Sandwich options start with four burgers — beef, shrimp, chicken, and vegetarian — as well a shrimp po' boy, an oyster BLT, and a blackened catfish sandwich.

Entrees include fried seafood, shrimp and grits, pasta bowl with choice of protein, and a surf and turf of sirloin steak paired with grilled or fried shrimp.

Raw bar selections start with oysters from both the East and Gulf coasts as well as a Carolina-style Low Country shrimp boil. The kids' menu covers the usual basics such as mac and cheese, sliders, and chicken nuggets.

Adults will be able to pair their meals with a range of beer, wine, and cocktails. Coffee service will roll out in the coming weeks once the restaurant adds weekday breakfast and weekend brunch.

“The mission of Low Tide is to provide our guests with the utmost southern hospitality and service, along with the freshest seafood available at affordable prices,” Jarrett added. “We want a fun, neighborhood atmosphere where you feel like you are eating at the beach.”