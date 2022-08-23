Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps second Houston-area location

Northwest Houston residents may now enjoy burritos made with freshly pressed tortillas. Austin-based burrito restaurant Cabo Bob’s recently opened its new location near Willowbrook Mall at 7103 Cutten Rd.

As CultureMap has previously reported, the new location is part of the restaurant's plan to open three new stores in former James Coney Island locations. New restaurants in Katy and Meadows Place will follow in the coming months. They join the first Houston-area location that opened in Briargrove in late 2019.

Cabo Bob’s distinguishes itself from other burrito and taco concepts in a few important ways. First, it uses high-quality ingredients like Choice and Prime beef and the same farm-raised tilapia served at prominent seafood restaurants. The restaurant makes all of its tortillas to order on a rotating comal. Meats are cooked over lump charcoal on ceramic smokers (either a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe).

Customers build their burritos by choosing from four different tortilla flavors, five kinds of rice and beans, 12 different salsas and sauces, and 16 toppings. The “17 veggie burrito” illustrates the menu’s diversity.

“My philosophy is I eat the food everyday,” founder Don Brinkman told CultureMap in March. “Once a day, I eat at one restaurant. I want to serve what I want to eat. Is our profit margin as good as it could be? No, but we get repetition because we serve a high quality product.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday beginning at 10:30 am.