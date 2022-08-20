Blood Bros.’ big-name additions for new restaurant leads week’s top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant. The team behind the James Beard Award-finalist barbecue joint is stepping things up with new two key additions.

2. Regal River Oaks-area high-rise evacuated amid structural concerns. Residents expect to be out of the building for some time while repairs are made.

3. Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal. Aside from flashing their opulent lifestyle and navigating cultural clashes, the Hos are still wheeling and dealing.

4. Montrose Mexican staple plans new breakfast joint with caviar, cocktails, and chilaquiles. Cuchara owner Ana Beaven shares details about the new breakfast restaurant she's opening next month.

5. Ken Hoffman on why a Houston Astros pivotal star's most heroic work is off the field. Lance McCullers and his wife Kara have helped rescue almost 60,000 animals through their foundation.