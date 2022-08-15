Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal

Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25.

Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.

As fans recall, Season 1 introduced the nation to patriarch Binh and matriarch Hue, who went from Vietnamese immigrants to building a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. The Season 1 cast included the Hos’ son Washington and his wife Lesley; their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate Nguyễn; and Aunt Tina; and Cousin Sammy, who has become an influencer with a propensity for ending posts with “b*tches.”

In Season 2, according to HBO, new characters will emerge, including single roommates Bella Ho and Kim Ho (Washington and Judy’s cousins), and independent-minded Vanessa Kon and Tammy Gee (Nate’s sisters), as well as their respective partners Carlton Kon and Tran Nguyễn. (Here’s guessing that Carlton and Tran will offer some interesting tidbits and perspectives on being part of the Ho family.)

Aside from flashing their opulent lifestyle and navigating cultural clashes, the Hos are still wheeling and dealing. The Houstonians have inked an exclusive deal with Realty.com to “deliver world-class service to clients in the Houston area,” according to a Realty.com announcement. (The Houston Chronicle’s Andrew Dansby was first to locally report the news.)

Specifically, Washington Ho, a real estate investor and banker, felt that a partnership with Realty.com would allow better access to the information he needed to represent his investment strategy more efficiently. “In today’s market there is no question that data and information are the driving forces for a solid investment,” he noted in a statement.

Washington and Realty.com subsequently crafted a partnership — fittingly dubbed The Real Estate Team — comprised of Realty.com staff; Houstonian Julia Gibson, who works at Camelot Realty and also owns Illuminate Sweat, a health and wellness business in the Spring Valley; and Houstonian Bernie Kane, founder and president of residential home builder Juliet Homes, a residential home builder.

“We are excited to partner with The Real Estate Team on their journey to build a world class real estate operation,” said Lance Custen, Realty.com founder & CEO, in a statement. “By utilizing the Realty.com exclusive platform and leveraging technology and data we are confident The Real Estate Team will provide the best service to their clients and help many find the home of their dreams.”

This timing comes on the heels of real estate reality Texas TV news that Douglas Elliman powerhouse Tracy Tutor, star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and HGTV’s reality show Flip to a Million are both heading to Dallas to shoot episodes, as The Real Deal notes.