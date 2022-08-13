Home » City Life
Regal River Oaks-area high-rise evacuated amid structural concerns

By Miya Shay, Chaz Miller, Courtney Carpenter/ABC13
The luxe high-rise is highly recognizable from Allen Parkway. Photo by Analee Micheletti

A well-known luxury high-rise had to be evacuated amid possible structural issues. The Royalton at River Oaks, which overlooks Allen Parkway, is recognizable by its crown rooftop.

The high-rise condominium complex is popular with wealthy Houstonians, including Senator Ted Cruz in the past.

According to an email sent to residents on Thursday August 11, structural engineers were called to evaluate the building after concrete on the first floor buckled. The whole first floor is a mess, with water and sand all over the bottom floor of the building. Water main lines also ruptured on some residential floors, according to the email. Two remediation companies were working to repair the "extensive" water damage.

Residents were told to evacuate around 9 pm Thursday, and tell ABC13 that some of them heard kind of a boom or a loud noise. One couple reported that water started coming into their condo unit.

