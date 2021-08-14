Ken Hoffman's big Jennifer Aniston COVID move leads Houston's top 5 stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Ken Hoffman follows Jennifer Aniston's lead on ditching friends who don't vaccinate. "I may lose a friend or two over vaccinations," our columnist writes. "That’s okay, I need the space."

2. Sophisticated new Indian restaurant spices up Sugar Land's Town Square. The restaurant will receive quarterly shipments of spice blends from India that should give its menu distinctive flavors.

3. Highly anticipated new Inner Loop food hall serves up soft opening plus hot shopping. Railway Heights Market opened with a mix of food and retail vendors, but a few elements aren't ready yet.

4. 11 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, restaurants on TV, and hot new menus. A Houston restaurant appeared on the season premier of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

5. Where to eat in Houston right now: 9 exciting new restaurants for summer dining. This month’s list includes two an in demand see-and-be-seen spot and Chris Shepherd’s first venture outside of Montrose.