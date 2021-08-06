Highly anticipated new Inner Loop food hall serves up soft opening plus hot shopping

Houston's new market hall has made its debut. Railway Heights Market began its soft opening this week.

The latest project from Bravery Chef Hall operator Company of Nomads, Railway Heights Market offers customers approximately 25,000-square-feet of eating, drinking, and shopping. The shopping component, which includes both traditional retail as well as grocery items and art, has prompted Company of Nomads to coin the term "market hall" for the venue. At opening, its vendors include eight restaurants, four retail shops, and Puncheon, Company of Nomads partner Shepard Ross’ wine bar. They restaurants consist of:

Retail shops consist of:

Art lovers can shop the Art Curio art market that features work by local artists. Ultimately, all of the art will be digitized, which will allow shoppers to learn more about each work (artist, price, etc.) with their phones.

As CultureMap has previously reported, Railway Heights Market will add three additional restaurants, a grocery store, a cheese and charcuterie shop, a coffee shop, and two additional bars — one of which will feature a 5,000-square-foot dog park. They are expected to open in approximately two months.

During its soft opening, the market is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4-9 pm; Friday 4-10 pm; Saturday 11 am-10 pm; and Sunday 11 am-9 pm. It is located in a mixed use development at 8200 Washington Ave. that offers a spacious 250 parking spaces.