Justin Verlander's national TV shout out for favorite Houston burger leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Justin Verlander shouts out his favorite Houston burger on national TV. Apparently, it's about the brioche English muffin bun.

2. Garth Brooks electrifies sellout NRG crowd with 2 hours of hits, double encore, and surprise Trisha Yearwood appearance. The 31-song set served as complete fan service with a perfect balance of hits, deep cuts, and covers.

3. Garth Brooks reveals his abs, favorite BBQ, hilarious fitness tips, and more ahead of his NRG Stadium show. The country music legend bantered with the media before his sold-out performance.

4. Viral hug after harrowing accident in Pearland Little League victory is what America needs right now. The unexpected display of sportsmanship drew national attention.

5. Contemporary 'treehouse' masterpiece in Piney Point blooms on market for $2.8 million. Clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, exquisite hardwoods, and open floor plans are only the beginning of this stylish home.