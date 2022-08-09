Contemporary 'treehouse' masterpiece in Piney Point blooms on market for $2.8 million

Imagine a treehouse. Not some cobbled-together, DIY backyard affair, a few two-by-fours, maybe a blanket thrown up for a door. Think more upscale and in this case, stunning.

Think 11686 Arrowwood Cir. in Piney Point Villages. Think Roger Rasbach-designed, complete with that architect's signature blend of interior-exterior harmony and natural light. Think multi-level terraces and a roof top deck to enjoy the outdoors.

Think $2.779 million, the price of this stunning home, represented by Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1972, 11686 Arrowwood Cir. sits tucked away snugly in a forest setting — hence the apropos moniker, “The Treehouse” — that offers owners an oasis of calm, away from the city's cacophony.

Clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, exquisite hardwoods, and open floor plans are only the beginning of its dramatic details and the promise of incredible living.

This clean-lined abode unfolds across more than 6,000 square feet on multiple levels. Five bedrooms and five full baths provide space for everyone.

There are two primary suites — each offers its own sitting room, boutique-esqe closets, spa-syle bathrooms, and expansive views that feel like one is suspended in midair.

A gourmet chef's kitchen is ready to serve as a gathering space and a spot for home cooks to let their imaginations run wild. Rasbach designed the marvel as a home that handles everyday living as easily as entertaining a crowd.

Speaking of entertaining, guests are sure to fall in love with the multiple decks and sitting areas with the sweeping tree vistas.

Surrounded by walking trails and those views of the Soldier's Creek tributary, this is a home that needs to been seen to truly grasp its exquisite design and verdant surroundings.