Viral hug after harrowing accident in Pearland Little League victory is what America needs right now

The bustling Houston suburb of Pearland is abuzz with news of the Pearland Little League 9-4 victory over Tulsa, Oklahoma in the Southwest Regional Final on Tuesday, August 9. By cementing the win, Pearland heads back to the Little League World Series.

But it’s a pivotal moment in the Tuesday game that has the whole country talking and making national headlines and network news broadcasts.

In the first inning, Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton was facing off with Tulsa batter Isiah Jarvis with an 0-2 count, when his next pitch got away from him. The errant throw struck Jarvis in the head, sending him immediately to the ground. (Watch the moment here via our news partner ABC13.)

As the broadcast continued the young batter remained on the ground, circled by concerned coaches and staff — a visibly distraught Shelton looking on and pacing the mound.

Eventually, Jarvis recovered and walked to first base (as is procedure), but stopped, called for time, and approached the mound. Jarvis embraced Shelton, the two hugging for a few powerful moments. Broadcast audio picked up Jarvis comforting Kaiden: “Hey, you’re doing just great.”

With that, the stadium — silent when Jarvis was struck — erupted in applause and gave the moment a rousing standing ovation. Shelton and the Pearland team regrouped, winning handedly, though arguably, Jarvis’ young, admirable poise was the most memorable moment in the contest.

This is Pearland’s fourth World Series trip in 12 years; the team has gone 13-0, winning out from district, to state, and now regional levels.

As little league fans are aware, Pearland advanced to the Little League World Series in 2010 (including a U.S. Championship run), 2015, and 2016.

Fans can catch the action when the World Series kicks off August 17 and runs through August 28.