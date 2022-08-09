Ken Hoffman broadcasts the list of Houston stars dominating the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame awards

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is making headlines this week, as it will welcome 20 new members in November. No surprise here: Houston personalities are up and down the dial.

Among the inductees with Houston ties, in alphabetical order:

Roula Christie from KRBE’s Roula and Ryan Show and before that Mix 96.5. (Side note: Roula is related to the Christie family that operates Christie’s seafood restaurant on Westheimer. It was the first place I visited on the first day I stepped foot in Houston. I had the fried shrimp platter.)

James "Moby" Carney from KLOL and 97 Rock.

Dean Myers and Roger Beaty, "Dean and Rog" from several stations, most notably The Eagle.

Bob Ford from Z107 and currently the public address announcer at Minute Maid Park. (Side note: I love the way he pronounces "Altuve.")

John Lisle and Steve Hahn from KLOL's Outlaw Radio.

"Uncle Funky" Larry Jones from Majic 102.

Pam Kelly from KLOL and KSBJ.

Laurie Kendrick from KTRH and KLOL.

Joe Pogge from 93Q and Mix 96.5.

Hannah Storm from 97 Rock. (Note: I remember the day, I was visiting 97 Rock studios, when Mr. Leonard corrected Hannah's pronunciation of Ken Caminiti's last name. She blistered Mr. Leonard for interrupting her sports update. Even I was scared and was looking for a desk to dive under. Hannah got past the incident and has become a long-running, respected star of sports broadcasting on ESPN and the Olympics.)

Maria Todd from KRBE's morning show alongside Sam Malone.

John Trapane from KKBQ.

Dana Tyson from Sunny 99.1. (Side note: Dana and Sunny 99.1 FM have done more for Christmas music than Santa Claus.)

These stars join more than 400 radio characters and behind-the-scenes management types inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame since its inception in 2002. I counted at least 100 with a Houston connection, including legends like Paul Berlin, John Lander, Weaver Morrow, Wash Allen, Lowell Passe, and Gene Elston. Some of the Hall of Famers are still at it on the airwaves, like Ralph Cooper, Outlaw Dave Andrews, Harold Gunn and Johnny Goyen.

Did you know that for a couple of years in the late 1950s, young pups Dan Rather and Willie Nelson were reporting the news and spinning country records on Houston radio? Whatever happened to those guys? (Editor’ note: We’ll look into it, Ken.)

I’m not one to complain, it’s not my nature, but how can a Texas Radio Hall of Fame not include John Granato and Lance Zierlein, the morning team from ESPN 97.5 FM? (Side note: ESPN 97.5 FM is owned by Gow Media, which also owns this publication you’re currently reading.)These guys have been doing it with humor and consistency for 25 years together. And still going strong.

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame will hold its reunion weekend and induction ceremony for the Class of ’22 on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communications Museum in Kilgore, Texas. The event is open to the public with tickets available starting Wednesday online.

I caught up with Doug Harris, executive director of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, and Joe Pogge, former marketing director at KKBQ during the Q-Morning Zoo’s heyday in the ’80s and ’90s for some quick banter (radio term).

CultureMap: What is the mission of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame?

Doug Harris: To recognize and celebrate broadcast greats from the Lone Star state while promoting awareness of radio’s ability to educate, entertain, and inform.

CM: What is the process for nominating and inducting members? Is there a requirement that they’ve had to work in Texas a certain number of years, etc.?

DH: Beginning in the May each year, voting members of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame may nominate broadcasters they feel have enjoyed worthy careers and achievements. This year, over 200 broadcasters were nominated then reviewed by an internal committee of TRHOF board members who vetted the entries for accuracy and compliance in pursuit of the final 50 nominees.

From that list, the voting members of the TRHOF selected 20 who will now be inducted. The only requirement for consideration is that they have a record of exemplary service to Texas radio listeners while employed by a radio station or stations in Texas.

CM: How is radio dealing with the challenges from other forms of broadcasting, like streaming and podcasts?

DH: The industry seems to have recovered from the COVID-related downturn in revenue. To their credit, broadcasters have expanded their product portfolios to include extensive digital offerings to clients and most station personalities have active and extensive social media followers.

Podcasting continues to gain ground but the majority of listening still happens via terrestrial radio and the stations that continue to enjoy market dominance are almost all personality-driven, especially in morning drive.

CM: Joe, what does it mean to you to be inducted in the Hall of Fame?

Joe Pogge: Tons of emotions mixed together — I’m shocked, surprised, honored and humbled. Most of all I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals, truly a radio equivalent to a Super Bowl championship team

CM: What was your single craziest promotion during your Q-Zoo days?

JP: One comes to mind quickly and clearly stands out. In 1986, the [Houston Rockets] had beaten the [Los Angeles] Lakers in the first two games of their playoff series in Los Angeles. Rockets general manager Steve Patterson visited us in studio, and we asked what do Houston fans need to do to beat the Lakers.

He said we should be like Jack Nicholson: wear Rockets gear, get to the arena early, yell at the refs, and don’t leave until the final buzzer. We immediately said that we’ll give out 16,000 Jack Nicholson sunglasses to fans.

The [Houston] Chronicle and [Houston] Post both ran front page stories. A bank put up a billboard with a basketball wearing sunglasses. Jack Nicholson even posed for a photo with two young fans wearing sunglasses.

It was huge. I still have a photo of the entire Rockets team with everybody wearing sunglasses.