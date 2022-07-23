Chris Shepherd's shocking exit from his company leads this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Restaurant shocker: Chris Shepherd departs company he founded to focus on nonprofit endeavors. In the wake of the chef's departure, Underbelly Hospitality will be led by Todd Mason, operations director Nina Quincy, and culinary director Nick Fine.

2. Goode Co. finally confirms Tex-Mex concept coming to familiar Heights location. In addition to dishes like fajitas and enchiladas, the restaurant servese Goode Co. classics like seafood campechana and grilled redfish on the half shell.

3. Houston Restaurant Weeks debuts 14 sizzling newcomers from award-winners to buzzy hot spots. The charity dining event provides Houstonians with the opportunity to try a new restaurant or two.

4. Houston's society queen hits the dance floor in red-hot Montrose nightclub's VIP bash. A Who’s-Who of Houston turned out in force for the world’s greatest pregame party.

5. Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to Denver for $69 each way. The new service departs from Hobby beginning September 7.