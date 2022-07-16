Houston's society queen hits the dance floor in red-hot Montrose nightclub's VIP bash

The red-hot South Beach Dance Club + Nightclub might be opening this weekend for the first time in over four years, but not before a Who’s-Who of Houston turned out in force for the world’s greatest pregame party.

From GLBTQ+ influencers and media stars to civic leaders and social swells, the private VIP event on July 13 was hotter than our recent triple-digit temps. With pent-up demand for the storied club’s long-awaited return running at an all-time high, party goers began filing in with the sun still shining bright, marveling at the newly renovated stunning interior.

Proprietor Charles Armstrong – oft referred to as the Mayor of Montrose – greeted guests in the club’s entrance (read our interview with him here). The mayor was flanked by a bevy of male models serving Madame Zéro Champagne on silver platters as the energy quickly turned electric.

Perhaps it was state-of-the-art sound and lights or the ice jets spewing out cold air around the 450-pound, 8-foot quartz crystal chandelier spinning above the dance floor. Or maybe it was none other Lynn Wyatt, arguably Houston’s biggest export, who caused a virtual tsunami after taking to the dance floor in front of a crowd of stunned onlookers.

Clearly, the beach is back and better than ever.

Bold-faced names bringing their A-game to the sizzling summer soiree included: Lexi Brumback, star of the hugely popular Netflix series Cheer, Gow Media head honcho/CEO David Gow, Houston Ballet’s Harper Watters, Houston Life host Derrick Shore, celebrity stylist Cerón, local songstress Kam Franklin, Texas State Senator John Whitmire, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, haute stylist Todd Ramos, Houston Chronicle music writer Joey Guerra, power PR guru Mark Sullivan, and many more.