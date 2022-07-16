Home » Society
Houston's society queen hits the dance floor in red-hot Montrose nightclub's VIP bash

South Beach Montrose opening Mark Sullivan, Lynn Wyatt, Todd Ramos
Mark Sullivan, Lynn Wyatt, and Todd Ramos.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
South Beach Montrose opening Mark Sullivan Lynn Wyatt
Mark Sullivan and Lynn Wyatt hit the dance floor. Photo by Alex Montoya
South Beach Montrose opening Jonathan Babin David Gow
Jonathan Babin and David Gow. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
South Beach Montrose opening Lexi Brumback Dominic Green
Lexi Brumback and Dominic Green. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
South Beach Montrose opening Michael Mandola Kam Franklin
Michael Mandola and Kam Franklin. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
South Beach Montrose opening Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron
Tarek El-Bjeirmi and Cerón. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
South Beach Montrose opening Elizabeth Duncan, Amanda Cotler, Hannah Marlowe
Elizabeth Duncan, Amanda Cotler, and Hannah Marlowe. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The red-hot South Beach Dance Club + Nightclub might be opening this weekend for the first time in over four years, but not before a Who’s-Who of Houston turned out in force for the world’s greatest pregame party.

From GLBTQ+ influencers and media stars to civic leaders and social swells, the private VIP event on July 13 was hotter than our recent triple-digit temps. With pent-up demand for the storied club’s long-awaited return running at an all-time high, party goers began filing in with the sun still shining bright, marveling at the newly renovated stunning interior.

Proprietor Charles Armstrong – oft referred to as the Mayor of Montrose – greeted guests in the club’s entrance (read our interview with him here). The mayor was flanked by a bevy of male models serving Madame Zéro Champagne on silver platters as the energy quickly turned electric. 

Perhaps it was state-of-the-art sound and lights or the ice jets spewing out cold air around the 450-pound, 8-foot quartz crystal chandelier spinning above the dance floor. Or maybe it was none other Lynn Wyatt, arguably Houston’s biggest export, who caused a virtual tsunami after taking to the dance floor in front of a crowd of stunned onlookers. 

Clearly, the beach is back and better than ever. 

Bold-faced names bringing their A-game to the sizzling summer soiree included: Lexi Brumback, star of the hugely popular Netflix series Cheer, Gow Media head honcho/CEO David Gow, Houston Ballet’s Harper Watters, Houston Life host Derrick Shore, celebrity stylist Cerón, local songstress Kam Franklin, Texas State Senator John Whitmire, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, haute stylist Todd RamosHouston Chronicle music writer Joey Guerra, power PR guru Mark Sullivan, and many more.

