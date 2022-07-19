Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to Denver for $69 each way

Houstonians have long had a love affair with Colorado — hence all the “Houston West” jokes about Aspen during the summer, thanks to all the Bayou City vacationers there. Now, a low-cost airline is making travel to the Gateway to the Rockies much easier.

Frontier Airlines has announced new, daily nonstop service from Houston Hobby to Denver International airport. To toast the new flights, introductory fares start at $69.

The new service from Hobby starts September 7, per the airline, which is headquartered in Denver. As for the fine print from Frontier: These new fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm EST (10:59 CST) on Tuesday July 26. Fares are valid for non-stop travel, Monday through Thursday and Saturday, from September 7 through October 28. Travelers are not required to purchase round-trip tickets.

“We are excited to announce a new ultra low-fare flight option between Denver and Houston Hobby with daily nonstop service beginning in September,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines senior vice president of commercial, in a statement. “There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

For those who’ve never hopped about, Frontier bills itself as “America’s Greenest Airline,” citing the seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process that make it “the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed,” per press materials.

Frontier customers can purchase a bundle dubbed The Works, which includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding. The airline also touts its frequent flyer program, called Frontier Miles, which includes family pooling of miles. Notably, Frontier travelers earn one mile for every mile flown, rather than traditional mileage formulas.

Most recently, Frontier launched $99 fares from Houston’s Hobby and Bush Intercontinental airports to Cancun, Mexico.