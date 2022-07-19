Goode Co. finally confirms Tex-Mex concept coming to familiar Heights location

Heights residents will soon have a new option for fajitas, queso, margaritas, and other Tex-Mex fare. Goode Co. has revealed its bringing its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the neighborhood later this year.

The local restaurant group leased the former Down House space on Yale St. last year, but has waited to reveal its plans for the location. Although the company isn't ready to say when the restaurant will open, it is imminent enough that they've started the hiring process.

“Goode Co. is always looking for great spaces and new neighborhoods to become a part of, and we are excited to be opening Kitchen & Cantina in the Heights,” Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to doing something Goode in this unique part of Houston.”

First opened in The Woodlands in 2017, Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina serves Tex-Mex fare such as fajitas and enchiladas alongside Goode Co. classics like seafood campechana and grilled redfish on the half shell. The menu also nods to the Goode family's South Texas roots with dishes such as pork and green chile empanadas and grilled Texas quail. A Memorial location also opened in 2017.

“In some ways, (the menu) is a current interpretation of and inspired by our taqueria, which was inspired by my grandmother’s style of cooking,” Goode told CultureMap in 2017. “Whatever you find at your favorite Tex-Mex, you’ll find something similar here from the menu items, but we put our own style on it. Tried to hit every detail we could with the food and drink we offer here.”

Cocktails are also an important part of the concept. The agave-focused beverages include a number of margarita options — everything from the classic rocks or frozen to a roasted poblano and strawberry mezcal — along with palomas, house cocktails, and tequila flights.

Opening Kitchen & Cantina will be Goode Co.'s second opening this year. The company debuted Fish Camp, a new seafood concept, back in May.